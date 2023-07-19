HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dead star, that was found using data from the Zwicky Transient Facility at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego, California and W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea, may be going through a rare phase of white dwarf evolution.

White dwarfs are “the burnt-out cores of dead stars,” essentially the remains of what used to be a star, like Earth’s Sun.

“As the stars age, they puff up into red giants, but eventually their outer fluffy material is blown away and their cores contract into dense, fiery-hot white dwarfs. Our Sun will evolve into a white dwarf in about 5 billion years,” the Keck Observatory said of white dwarfs in a news release.

The two-faced white dwarf that was found has been nicknamed Janus, after the Roman god of transition, who was also two-faced.

Janus was discovered by an instrument that nightly scans the sky. A postdoctoral scholar was looking for highly magnetized white dwarfs and started to investigate Janus after noticing that it changed in brightness rapidly.

Through data collected partially from the Keck Observatory, Janus was shown to have a hydrogen presence when one side was in view and only helium when the other side of Janus was in view.

“Not all, but some white dwarfs transition from being hydrogen- to helium-dominated on their surface,” Ilaria Caiazzo, a postdoctoral scholar at Caltech and lead author of the study explains. “We might have possibly caught one such white dwarf in the act.”

This is just one theory on why Janus is two-faced. The team hopes to find more white dwarfs that are similar to Janus to possibly find more answers.

The findings were published in Wednesday’s online edition of the journal “Nature.”