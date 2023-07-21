HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, July 21 is National Junk Food Day. It’s day when everyone can indulge in their favorite snacks without the personal judgement that we typically heap on ourselves for eating empty calories.
There isn’t really any information on when National Junk Food Day was created or who was the person that instigated it.
What we do know is that it’s a fun day.
To celebrate, KHON2.com decided to pay homage to some of Hawaiʻi’s most favorite junk foods.
Spam musubi
Spam musubi has become an iconic snack food. Sold nearly everywhere, it’s made with sliced spam that has been marinated in brown sugar, oyster sauce and soy sauce; cooked rice; a piece of roasted seaweed nori. It’s handy, convenient and oh so ono. hawaii
Malasadas
This doughy treat was inspired by the Portuguese malasada. They are a sweet treat that everyone loves whether it’s plain or with a filling.
Mochi
Mochi has many different forms. Made from rice gluten, these sweet treats range from ice cream to baked treats, mochi has won the hearts of many. Only your imagination can limit what delectables can be made with this incredibly versatile transport system for delights.
Pork hash
Hawaiʻi has a brilliant knack for morphing foods from other places and making it our own. Pork hash is one of those creations. Inspired by Chinese shumai, pork hash has created its own fan base.
Manapua
These tasty buns come with lots of different fillings and can be steamed or baked.
White Rabbit candy
These delicious, chewy morsels of candy wrapped in edible rice paper make everyone happy. Invented in China, these candies have to define childhood in Hawaiʻi.
Boba and Bubble Teas
Bubble Tea beverages has taken the world by storm during the years since its creation and Hawaiʻi has not been immune. With lots of delicious options, boba, which is made with tapioca, is by far the most popular.
Anything made with Ube
Ube is a glorious purple addition to any food, especially sweets. Hailing from the Philippines, ube has nestled its way into the sweet tooth hearts of many in Hawaiʻi.
Furikake on anything
Furikake is a Japan inspired condiment that adds life to anything upon which it is sprinkled. It’s a mixture of sesame seeds, seaweeds, herbs, fish flakes and salt. The name is derived from the Japanese word for sprinkles.
Li Hing on anything
Is there anything we don’t like li hing to sprinkled on? Probably not. It is as versatile as furikake, but this treat has a sweet and salty nature. Who wants some li hing mui?
Shave ice
Shave ice is one of the most cooling and joyous experiences most keiki enjoy in life. But, it’s not just for kids. Shave ice is a universal treat that cools down everyone.
Boiled peanuts
This delicious salty treat is good anytime, anywhere.
Edamame
Edamame is something that can be easily made at home, but it’s most enjoyed as a delicious way to pass the time while waiting on entrees or drinks. Regardless of how you season them, edamame is the perfect treat.
Japanese Arare crackers
These savory crackers have become a staple in snack caches across Hawaiʻi. They are shareable and addictive. Bet you can’t eat just one.
Hurricane popcorn
Sweet, salty and textured. This ingenious creation packs so many ono flavors into one bag. Good luck practicing self-control around a bag of Hurricane Popcorn.
Taro chips
Taro is a staple in Hawaiʻi cuisine since the beginning of Polynesian life on these islands. Pounded for poi because of its ability to preserved, today’s recipe have become a bit bolder.
Chinese pretzels
Chinese pretzels are not like German pretzels. These tasty treats are crispy and sweet and super ono.
Panadillas
Inspired by our Puerto Rican immigrants and smaller than an empanada, these tasty fried meat pies can give British pasties a run for their money.
Coco puffs
This is the most famous pastry that Liliha Bakery makes. These amazing puffs packed with incredible pastry flavor was first created in 1970, but it was not until 1990 that they took on the form they have now, with the Chantilly frosting on top.
Guava chiffon cake
Soft, creamy, fluffy and sweet, this cake takes the cake. It was first created in Hawaiʻi in the 1960s by Herbert Matsuba, who owned the Dee Lite Bakery.
Lemon crunch cake
While this delicacy was not invented in Hawaiʻi, it has certainly stolen the hearts of nearly everyone who lives in Hawaiʻi. Tangy, cakey and melt in your mouth sweet, this cake is staple for any ʻohana gathering.
Okoshi
Puffed rice has an allure that is hard to explain.
Shrimp Chips
Chips that are flavored like shrimp. What more needs to be said?
Hawaiian Sun and Aloha Maid fruit drinks
These fruit inspired soft drinks are a staple for any and all gatherings.
Butter mochi
Buttery, gooey, warm and sticky, butter mochi has to be one of the most amazing junk foods every created. And don’t forget that there are lots of flavors to choose from, too.
While it’s fun to celebrate, don’t forget that sweets can lead to tooth decay, salt can lead to heart issues and both can instigate other health issues.
