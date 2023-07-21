HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, July 21 is National Junk Food Day. It’s day when everyone can indulge in their favorite snacks without the personal judgement that we typically heap on ourselves for eating empty calories.

There isn’t really any information on when National Junk Food Day was created or who was the person that instigated it.

What we do know is that it’s a fun day.

To celebrate, KHON2.com decided to pay homage to some of Hawaiʻi’s most favorite junk foods.

Spam musubi

Spam musubi has become an iconic snack food. Sold nearly everywhere, it’s made with sliced spam that has been marinated in brown sugar, oyster sauce and soy sauce; cooked rice; a piece of roasted seaweed nori. It’s handy, convenient and oh so ono. hawaii

7-eleven teamed up with OmniFoods to launch a plant-based katsu musubi. (Photo/OmniFoods)

Malasadas

This doughy treat was inspired by the Portuguese malasada. They are a sweet treat that everyone loves whether it’s plain or with a filling.

Malasadas are distributed for the finishers during the Honolulu Marathon 2016 on Dec. 11, 2016 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Tom Pennington via Getty Images for HONOLULU MARATHON)

Mochi

Mochi has many different forms. Made from rice gluten, these sweet treats range from ice cream to baked treats, mochi has won the hearts of many. Only your imagination can limit what delectables can be made with this incredibly versatile transport system for delights.

Mochi ice cream made by Hawaiʻi’s Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts Inc. (Photo/Tina Yuen via Getty Images)

Pork hash

Hawaiʻi has a brilliant knack for morphing foods from other places and making it our own. Pork hash is one of those creations. Inspired by Chinese shumai, pork hash has created its own fan base.

A photo shows Hawaiʻi’s pork hash on a plate. (Photo/Onolicious Hawaiʻi via Getty Images)

Manapua

These tasty buns come with lots of different fillings and can be steamed or baked.

A photo shows three char sui manapua resting in a bamboo steamer. (Photo/Getty Images)

White Rabbit candy

These delicious, chewy morsels of candy wrapped in edible rice paper make everyone happy. Invented in China, these candies have to define childhood in Hawaiʻi.

Pieces of White Rabbit candies sit in a candy dish. (Photo/Getty Images)

Boba and Bubble Teas

Bubble Tea beverages has taken the world by storm during the years since its creation and Hawaiʻi has not been immune. With lots of delicious options, boba, which is made with tapioca, is by far the most popular.

A photo shows a bubble tea that has boba in it on June 29, 2012 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Sean Gallup via Getty Images)

Anything made with Ube

Ube is a glorious purple addition to any food, especially sweets. Hailing from the Philippines, ube has nestled its way into the sweet tooth hearts of many in Hawaiʻi.

A photo shows cheesecake made with ube. (Photo/Teak & Thyme)

Furikake on anything

Furikake is a Japan inspired condiment that adds life to anything upon which it is sprinkled. It’s a mixture of sesame seeds, seaweeds, herbs, fish flakes and salt. The name is derived from the Japanese word for sprinkles.

A photo shows furikake loaded fries on March 29, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/David Becker via Getty Images)

Li Hing on anything

Is there anything we don’t like li hing to sprinkled on? Probably not. It is as versatile as furikake, but this treat has a sweet and salty nature. Who wants some li hing mui?

A photo shows a bag of li hing seasoning in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. (Photo/Onolicious Hawaiʻi via Getty Images)

Shave ice

Shave ice is one of the most cooling and joyous experiences most keiki enjoy in life. But, it’s not just for kids. Shave ice is a universal treat that cools down everyone.

Tired of waiting for the State Fair or summer to come around? Make shaved ice at home with a shaved ice or snow cone machine and flavored syrup.

Boiled peanuts

This delicious salty treat is good anytime, anywhere.

A photo shows boiled peanuts in a bowl. (Photo/Getty Images)

Edamame

Edamame is something that can be easily made at home, but it’s most enjoyed as a delicious way to pass the time while waiting on entrees or drinks. Regardless of how you season them, edamame is the perfect treat.

This picture taken on July 12, 2021 shows boiling edamame beans. (Photo/Kazuhiro Ro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images)

Japanese Arare crackers

These savory crackers have become a staple in snack caches across Hawaiʻi. They are shareable and addictive. Bet you can’t eat just one.

A photo shows two bags of Japanese Arare Crackers. (Photo/Hawaiʻi General Store)

Hurricane popcorn

Sweet, salty and textured. This ingenious creation packs so many ono flavors into one bag. Good luck practicing self-control around a bag of Hurricane Popcorn.

A photo shows a bag of Hawaiʻi’s famous Hurricane Popcorn. (Photo/Nathaniel Hawthorne)

Taro chips

Taro is a staple in Hawaiʻi cuisine since the beginning of Polynesian life on these islands. Pounded for poi because of its ability to preserved, today’s recipe have become a bit bolder.

A photo shows a jar of freshly made taro chips. (Photo/Immaculate Bites via Getty Images)

Chinese pretzels

Chinese pretzels are not like German pretzels. These tasty treats are crispy and sweet and super ono.

A photo shows Chinese pretzels. (Photo/Getty Images)

Panadillas

Inspired by our Puerto Rican immigrants and smaller than an empanada, these tasty fried meat pies can give British pasties a run for their money.

A photo shows a tray full of panadillas. (Photo/Jacqueline Romano via Getty Images)

Coco puffs

This is the most famous pastry that Liliha Bakery makes. These amazing puffs packed with incredible pastry flavor was first created in 1970, but it was not until 1990 that they took on the form they have now, with the Chantilly frosting on top.

A photo shows coco puffs being prepared at Liliha Bakery. (Photo/Liliha Bakery)

Guava chiffon cake

Soft, creamy, fluffy and sweet, this cake takes the cake. It was first created in Hawaiʻi in the 1960s by Herbert Matsuba, who owned the Dee Lite Bakery.

A photo shows a Guava Chiffon Cake. (Photo/Royal Hawaiian Bakery)

Lemon crunch cake

While this delicacy was not invented in Hawaiʻi, it has certainly stolen the hearts of nearly everyone who lives in Hawaiʻi. Tangy, cakey and melt in your mouth sweet, this cake is staple for any ʻohana gathering.

A photo shows a slice of Lemon Crunch Cake. (Photo/ʻAiea Bowl)

Okoshi

Puffed rice has an allure that is hard to explain.

A photo shows a tray of Okoshi. (Photo/Ghenki Japanese and Culture School )

Shrimp Chips

Chips that are flavored like shrimp. What more needs to be said?

A photo shows a plate of and a bags of shrimp chips. (Photo/Henning Kaiser/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

Hawaiian Sun and Aloha Maid fruit drinks

These fruit inspired soft drinks are a staple for any and all gatherings.

A photo shows Hawaiian Sun fruit drinks. (Photo/Hawaiian Sun)

A photo shows Aloha Made fruit drinks. (Photo/Aloha Made)

Butter mochi

Buttery, gooey, warm and sticky, butter mochi has to be one of the most amazing junk foods every created. And don’t forget that there are lots of flavors to choose from, too.

A photo shows a plate of butter mochi squares. (Photo/Getty Images)

While it’s fun to celebrate, don’t forget that sweets can lead to tooth decay, salt can lead to heart issues and both can instigate other health issues.

What’s your favorite local snack food? Tell us your favorites in our comments sections on our socials!