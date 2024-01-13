HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Festival is well underway on Kalakaua Ave. Saturday.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Attendees can find anything from food to retail and handmade crafts from local vendors.

The event brought out large crowds throughout the day and even had some road closures put in place to help mitigate traffic.

Kalakaua Ave. and all lanes and driveways from Seaside Ave. to Uluniu Ave. Ln. were closed since 12:30 p.m. to set up.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Make a Wish foundation of Hawaii.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The event will run until 10 p.m. so if you haven’t had a chance to stop by you still have some time!