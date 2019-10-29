Check-out hunger this holiday season

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Shoppers can help put food on the table for hungry Hawaii residents this holiday season with the annual “Check-Out Hunger” program from the Hawaii Foodbank. Sponsored by Meadow Gold, this year’s program will take place in supermarkets on Oahu, Maui and Kauai from November 1, 2019, through January 15, 2020, and on Hawaii Island from December 1, 2019 through January 31, 2020.

“We’re so grateful to Meadow Gold for stepping in to sponsor this signature holiday fundraiser in the fight against hunger,” said Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani. “Their generosity helps underwrite the costs of the program, so that we can put more food on the table for Hawaii’s hungry.”

The Check-Out Hunger program makes it easy for everyone to make a major difference in the lives of Hawaii’s hungry by giving the gift of food this holiday season. All shoppers have to do is tear off a bright-green coupon when they check out at participating grocery stores and the total selected is added to their bill. They can tear off a coupon to feed a child breakfast for a week for $2.81, feed a senior lunch for a month for $12.43, or feed a family dinner for a week for $16.84. Participating retailers include:

Big Save Stores on Kauai

Don Quijote Stores on Oahu

KTA Super Stores on the Hawaii Island

Marukai Wholesale Mart on Oahu

Shima’s Supermarket in Waimanalo on Oahu

Tamura’s Express on Maui

Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors on Oahu and Maui

Tamura’s Markets on Oahu and Maui

Times Supermarkets on Oahu, Maui and Kauai

Added Glenn Muranaka, President and General Manager of Meadow Gold Dairies, “We’re pleased to sponsor this year’s Check-Out Hunger program, and encourage the community to join in our efforts to support Hawaii’s hungry.”

Contributions to the Hawaii Foodbank will remain on the island on which they were collected in order to assist local keiki, kupuna, and families in need. Donations will be made to one of the following local food banks: the Hawaii Foodbank, the Maui Food Bank, Hawaii Foodbank Kauai Branch or The Food Basket on Hawaii Island.

Since its launch in 1993, the Check-Out Hunger program has raised more than 3 million dollars.