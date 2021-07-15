Check on stolen truck results in discovery of several stolen items, leads to Hawaii man’s arrest

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police arrested 24-year-old Lane Turner, of Ocean View, Hawaii on Monday, July 12, after officers conducted a check on a vehicle’s license plates of the stolen truck that Turner was allegedly seated in on Kaleiopapa Street.

Police said officers observed Turner sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked Toyota Tacoma with an oversized camper in the Keauhou small boat harbor on Monday.

A check on the truck’s plates showed it had been reported stolen between Wednesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 8, from the Hawaiian Ocean View Subdivision. Police arrested Turner on suspicion of two criminal contempt of court warrants and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

Detectives continued to investigate the truck after Turner was transported to the Kealakehe police station. After executing a search warrant, “detectives recovered items that were reported to have been stolen from three separate unauthorized entry into motor vehicle incidents, all of which had occurred in the Kona District,” according to Hawaii police.

Turner was charged in connection to three counts of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, three counts of third-degree theft, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information, police said.

He remains in custody on $11,5000 bail and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Thursday, July 15.