HONOLULU (KHON2) — Now that summer is around the corner, people taking vacation and kids out of school may have time on their hands they don’t know what to do with.

Here are a couple things to get out of the house this June.

There are many events and some days to celebrate in June to where vacationers and kids can get some sun, enjoy musical art or help the environment by getting their hands dirty.

List of activities to enjoy in June:

Watch a play/musical.

Watch a surf competition.

Go on a shopping spree (local festivals and national outlet shopping day).

Celebrate world Oceans Day.

Celebrate fathers day.

Laugh out loud.

Indoor activities

If time spent in the sun has already been checked off the list, there are many indoor activities to go to.

Diamond Head Theater is presenting The Bodyguard the musical based on the film until June 18.

The Blue Note will have several musical performers and comedians throughout June and the Neal S. Blaisdell Center will host the musical CATS and comedian Ali Wong.

The Storyteller Collective presents June Bloom Art Exhibition by M.J. Shannon. This a month-long exhibit that celebrates Hawaii artists. The exhibit begins June 2 in Chinatown at 150 North King Street.

Outdoor activities

Dukes Waikiki presents the 25th T&C Surf Grom Contest on June 3 and 4. This two-day surf contest will be held at Queens beach where kids ages 12 and under can show off their talents.

World Oceans Day is June 8, and the Waikiki Aquarium will be celebrating with crafts and educational teachings.

The aquarium will also host a beach cleanup on June 9 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Roller Skate Oahu is having a fun skate event/fundraiser at Ala Moana Beach Park on June 10 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your skates!

Celebrations

King Kamehameha Day is June 11 honoring Kamehameha the great. To honor him, a lei draping will be held at Aliiolani Hale on June 9; and the 106th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade will be on June 10 at ʻIolani Palace among other events. Click here to see other events.

Father’s Day is June 18, and to celebrate families can go fishing, golfing, hiking or out to eat!

AfroAloha is hosting a Juneteenth Cookout with art, music and food on June 18. The event touts a family reunion vibe. Keiki are free, and adults are asked to give a $5 donation. The event takes place Waialua from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Juneteenth is June 19, recognizing an end of slavery in the United States. There are several black owned businesses to support in Hawaii.