HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.

Hawai’i Fire Department responded to a 911 call regarding a large banyan tree that was on fire at 11:30 a.m.

As the HFD began working on extinguishing the fire, they discovered a badly burned body and immediately notified HPD.

Hilo officers responded to investigate. They interviewed beachgoers and canvassed the area, but no one had noticed anything unusual prior to seeing the fire.

HPD said that the area where the fire occurred borders Naniloa Golf Course.

The victim’s remains were transported to the Hilo Medical Center where the person was officially pronounced dead.

HPD believes the victim is female, but there is no other information to share at this time.

If you have any information, please contact Hawaii Police Department.