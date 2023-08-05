HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kanikapila Waikiki Festival is underway on Kalakaua Avenue, packing the street with vendors and folks looking to have a good time on Saturday.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Charming Events told KHON2.com they’ve been hosting block festivals along Kalakaua throughout the year to help support local businesses.

Event coordinators said vendors told them the festivals have been a great opportunity for business.

The Kanikapila Waikiki Festival will be the last festival the company is hosting this year so they’ve brought out lots of popular local musicians as a big mahalo to all the vendors.

From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., the public is invited to head on over to enjoy ono foods and shop through local crafts.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Vendors will be lined up on Kalakaua Avenue from Seaside to Liliuokalani avenues.

Charming Events said while this is their last event of the year they are working to have more of these festivals next year and on different areas of the island.