HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department highlighted some lithium-ion battery safety tips following a building fire in Waikiki on Monday.

Crews received a call to the scene on Ala Wai Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

When HFD arrived building security told them there was smoke on the 16th floor.

Firefighters made their way to the unit and worked to extinguish a surfboard that was on fire.

By 2:14 a.m. the blaze was put out.

The Honolulu Fire Department responds to a building fire in Waikiki, Hawaii on Monday morning, July 17, 2023.

HFD was told that the occupant was charging a lithium-ion battery for an e-bike when

the battery malfunctioned and a nearby surfboard caught fire.

According to HFD, if not used correctly, or if damaged can lithium-ion batteries can catch on fire or explode.

The department has provided the following safety tips:

• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory

• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions

• Only use the battery that is designed for the device

• Put batteries in the device the right way

• Only use the charging cord that came with the device

• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged

• Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at

temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C)

• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire

HFD said lithium-ion batteries are used in all sorts of devices from smartphones to even cars.