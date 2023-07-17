HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department highlighted some lithium-ion battery safety tips following a building fire in Waikiki on Monday.
Crews received a call to the scene on Ala Wai Boulevard just before 2 a.m.
When HFD arrived building security told them there was smoke on the 16th floor.
Firefighters made their way to the unit and worked to extinguish a surfboard that was on fire.
By 2:14 a.m. the blaze was put out.
HFD was told that the occupant was charging a lithium-ion battery for an e-bike when
the battery malfunctioned and a nearby surfboard caught fire.
According to HFD, if not used correctly, or if damaged can lithium-ion batteries can catch on fire or explode.
The department has provided the following safety tips:
• Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory
• Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions
• Only use the battery that is designed for the device
• Put batteries in the device the right way
• Only use the charging cord that came with the device
• Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or on a couch
• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged
• Keep batteries at room temperature when possible. Do not charge them at
temperatures below 32°F (0°C) or above 105°F (40°C)
• Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire
HFD said lithium-ion batteries are used in all sorts of devices from smartphones to even cars.