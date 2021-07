HONOLULU (KHON2) — Charges are pending for the man who is accused of stabbing his wife to death in Nanakuli on Wednesday, June 30.

Kevin Manners was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sources said, the couple’s daughters called police to a home on Hakimo Road just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Officers found the victim with multiple stab wounds upon arriving at the house.

Manners remains in custody.