Charges are pending for a Kauai councilmember who allegedly assaulted an officer

KAUAI (KHON2) — A Kauai County council member remains in police custody, facing charges of assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting an order to stop.

Councilman Arthur Brun was pulled over Tuesday afternoon, October 29.

Police say when officers approached, he took off and hit an officer. Police caught up with Brun’s car a few miles away and arrested him. Records show that Brun missed a lot of city council meetings this year in 2019.

There are full council or committee meetings every week. Council minutes show Brun was excused from at least part of those meetings 21 times.

That means the council was notified prior to the meeting starting that Councilmember Brun, in this case, was absent from a meeting,” said Kauai County Clerk Jade Fountain-Tanigawa. “There’s no repercussions because they were notified of his absence.”

If Brun is convicted of assaulting a police officer which is a felony, he would immediately be removed from office.

Charges are still pending.