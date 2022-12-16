HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chabad of Hawaii will be hosting an inter-island menorah lighting, this will be Honolulu’s first-ever 12-foot light-up menorah.

According to Chabad, Governor Josh Green will be at the lighting.

There are said to be activities for children, music and nosh.

It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 18 at the Kuhio corner on Kalakaua Avenue at the Ewa entrance to Waikiki.

The Honolulu program is set to start at 5:30 p.m. and the inter-island lighting will start at 6 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public.