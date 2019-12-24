Chanukah Parade and caravan set for Monday evening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chabad of Hawaii will hold a Chanukah Parade/Caravan around Ala Moana, downtown and Waikiki.
There will be lane closures starting at 6:30 p.m. Lanes are set to be reopened at approximately 8:30 p.m.
For more information, visit their website.
