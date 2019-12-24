Chanukah Parade and caravan set for Monday evening

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chabad of Hawaii will hold a Chanukah Parade/Caravan around Ala Moana, downtown and Waikiki.

There will be lane closures starting at 6:30 p.m. Lanes are set to be reopened at approximately 8:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story