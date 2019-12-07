Changing the culinary scene for soldiers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Of all the Nisei recruits during WWII, the boys from Hawaii had the toughest adjustment to make to military life.

Besides the weather and language differences on the mainland, Hawaii soldiers found the food literally hard to swallow.

It was a rude culinary awakening in boot camp. the MRE, or meal, ready to eat was a self-contained field ration, often dehydrated, often of unknown origin.

That was then, this is now. Here at Pearl Harbor the crew of a nuclear submarine is in for a big treat.

Lunch on the U.S.S. Hawaii today is steak and lobster, prepared by master Chef Roy Yamaguchi. makes you want to join the Navy, doesn’t it?”

“For our first course we have baby back ribs,” said Chef Yamaguchi. “We have that cooking in there right now. We have some lobster, miso dressing, a brown-butter sauce and for the filet we have a porcini mushroom demi-glaze.”

Easier said than done in a kitchen the size of a closet.

“So the galley is about this size so we have to work within these boundaries,” explained Yamaguchi.”You can tell when you first get on the sub, right? It’s space. Space is very important.”

Yes, the space is small but the appetites are not.

The nuclear powered fast attack submarine is crewed by 130 hungry gents eager to dig into some high end grinds.

Regular cook Abdul-Hakeem Ghazi hopes this master class with Roy will up his game.

“I’ve never been close to a any master chef,” said USS Hawaii cook Abdul-Hakeem Ghazi. “I’m from a small town in Minnesota so it’s really an honor to be honest.”

KHON2 asked what’s going to happen when he’s gone and they’ll be expecting the same quality from you?

“He has many years of knowledge,” said Ghazi. “I’m 21. I’ve been doing this for three years. I’m going to try my hardest, put out good meals.”

This is not the first time Yamaguchi has dipped his spatula into the military caldron.

He’s cooked at bases on Oahu and the neighbor islands as a way to give back and to help Hawaii agriculture businesses.

All the food here is locally sourced.

KHON2 asked is it ono (delicious)?

“This is amazing,” said Connor Kramer of the USS Hawaii. “I want to thank chef Roy and his crew. Honored for him to be here to cook for us.”

“This is great,” said Luke Seaman of the USS Hawaii. “It’s delicious. It’s amazing he came down here to prepare food for the crew.”

“Can we get seconds? Got seconds?

So sometimes working with limitations can be a good thing.

“If I ever build another restaurant I’m going to make it really small, make the kitchen extremely small instead

of large,” said Yamaguchi.