HONOLULU (KHON2) – The city’s Department of Transportation Services (DTS) has announced that effective Saturday, Dec. 21, changes to TheBus Route 53 will take effect for Saturday and Sunday schedules only.

On Saturdays and Sundays, when Route 53 runs exclusively between Pacific Palisades and Pearl City, the regular route will be modified on a trial basis to provide service to the retail corridor along Kuala Street instead of Waiawa Road.

“This change will greatly improve accessibility to the retail shops along Kuala Street for the residents of Pearl City,” said Transportation Committee member and State Senator Breene Harimoto. “Thank you to Mayor Caldwell and the Department of Transportation Services for constantly seeking improvements to our bus service.”

Service to the following bus stops will be discontinued for the weekend Route 53 only:

Westbound on Kamehameha Highway, far-side of Acacia Road (Stop #492)

Eastbound on Farrington Highway, far-side of Waiawa Road (Stop #679)

New temporary bus stops for the weekend Route 53 only will be added on Kuala Street at the following locations:

Mauka-bound on Kuala Street, far-side of Walmart entrance

Mauka-bound on Kuala Street, far-side of Makolu Street

Makai-bound on Kuala Street, far-side of Makolu Street

Makai-bound on Kuala Street, far-side of Pearl City Gateway entrance

(As this is a temporary pilot, no HEA Stop IDs will be assigned to these stops until further notice)

“I am excited that TheBus will provide weekend service on a trial basis for the community, the shoppers, and merchants along Kuala Street, especially during the busy holiday season,” said City Council Member Elefante. “This will be an opportunity to evaluate seasonal ridership and direct public transportation resources to a heavily transited corridor.”

This weekend service will provide Pearl City residents and visitors with access to shopping and destinations along Kuala Street.

“Without incurring additional costs, this small modification to Route 53 will provide enhanced accessibility to the growing Pearl City Gateway for Pearl City residents and beyond,” said DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi. “This is the first of many changes to come as we prepare for the interim opening of rail.”

Transfers from other routes to reach Kuala Street on Route 53 can be made at TheBus Stop westbound on Kamehameha, far-side of Waimano Home Road (Stop #491) from Routes A, 40, 42, and 51 on weekends only.

There will be no weekday service to Kuala Street.

For more information, call (808) 848-5555 or go to www.thebus.org.