Changes to The Kauai Bus monthly passes, fare increases take effect Jan. 1

File – The Kauai Bus announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, that the second phase of fare increases and a new design for its 2021 monthly bus passes will go into effect on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kauai Bus announced on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, that the second phase of fare increases and a new design for its 2021 monthly bus passes will go into effect on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The 2021 monthly bus pass will include a scratch-off activation feature that needs to be removed to validate the pass prior to boarding the bus. A similar system is currently in use for The Kauai Bus one-day pass.

The second phase of The Kauai Bus’ new fare increases will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, as part of the recommendations provided by Kauai’s Short Range Transit Plan. The first phase of the plan went into effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The new fare structure effective Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, includes the following increases:

One-day passes for the general public will increase from $4 to $5

One-day passes for seniors 65 and older, children ranging from 7-year-olds to 18-year-olds and qualified discount cardholders will increase from $2 to $2.50

Monthly passes for the general public will increase from $45 to $50

Monthly-day passes for seniors 65 and older, children ranging from 7-year-olds to 18-year-olds and qualified discount cardholders will increase from $22.50 to $25

Annual passes for the general public will increase from $500 to $550

Annual passes for seniors 65 and older, children ranging from 7-year-olds to 18-year-olds and qualified discount cardholders will increase from $250 to $275

Monthly and one-day bus passes can be purchased at any Menehune Food Mart, the Aloha Island Mart at the Kapa’a Shell Gas Station, the County of Kauai’s Treasury Division and The Kauai Bus Office in Lihue.

For more information, click here or call 808-246-8110.