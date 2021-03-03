Changes made to Aloha Q to ease appointment backlog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Folks tell KHON2 that the City and County of Honolulu’s Aloha Q system is so backed up that they cannot make an appointment or they have to wait for months to get one.

The City and County of Honolulu Department of Customer Services said it is making some changes aimed to resolve those issues starting this week.

For those logging into Aloha Q, one of the newest changes they may have noticed is an expiration checker when they get to the page that asks them for their driver’s license number. Now people can only make an appointment if their license is set to expire within three months.

“What we’re trying to do right now is to help prioritize those people whose drivers licenses are expiring closer in.” Nola Miyasaki, Honolulu Customer Services director

The expiration checker is one of the ways Miyasaki hopes to address the backlog with the Aloha Q system.

She said, there are more than 140,000 driver’s licenses, learner’s permits and IDs set to expire in 2021. That is on top of some 76,000 people who needed to reschedule because of appointment cancellations in 2020.

“That is creating a huge bottleneck for the system, but we are trying to resolve it so we are doing a number of things that will hopefully ease the bottleneck in the next couple weeks,” said Miyasaki.

That includes limiting the number of appointments one person can make. Miyasaki said, one issue they see is people making multiple appointments just in case they can not make the first one.

“The system is going to automatically check whether there’s an existing appointment in the system and if there is, you wont be able to make a second or third one,” said Miyasaki.

Those unable to renew their ID or license in 2020 have until Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to do so. With the backlog, however, some people may find it hard to get an appointment before then.

KHON2 reached out to the governor’s office to see it will be extending that deadline. The governor’s office said, it will be addressed in the governor’s next proclamation. There is no word yet on when that will come out or what the new deadline could be.

The only thing left after that date is the renewal grace period for a driver’s license — 90 days after the expiration date.

The Department of Customer Services recommends people continually check the Aloha Q website for openings. For people trying to snag an appointment, they can check after midnight or in the early morning. The Department also said next day appointments become available between 3:30 p.m. and 5:50 p.m. at certain DMV locations like Kapolei Hale.

Miyasaki said, people should reach out to the Department of Customer Services if they are overdue for a renewal.

“We hope everyone can get in or they’ll be in touch with us by email and we can assist them if they are in extraneous circumstances,” said Miyasaki.

Additional issues they see include people not showing up for scheduled appointments or not bringing in the right documents. For a list of the documentation people will need to renew their driver’s license, they can visit this website.