HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Department of Transportation said, old checkpoint one was supposed to close Monday morning, Feb. 13. But, it remained open due to overflow.

This is in anticipation of the new four lane checkpoint that will begin full operations on Saturday, Feb. 18. The timeline of changes coming to checkpoints in terminal 3 this week has some travelers skeptical.

“I think they should keep it open ’cause of the fact that see they had to keep it open because of the overflow of passengers coming through. So, they can wait until that opens up,” said Donna Timoteo, a visitor.

The DOT said the new four lane checkpoint will go through a week-long testing as well starting Saturday and will be operational from 4:15 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. starting Feb. 26. Some travelers are concerned that will result in long lines.

“I understand what they gotta do, but sometimes it can be one hassle,” said Maui resident, Max Costa.

The old checkpoint is set to become an exit only for anyone leaving a portion of terminal 1 and additional bathrooms will be built. Some travelers are looking forward to the changes.

“I think it’ll workout perfectly, look at the line it’s going on the road already,” said Kauai resident, Kendall Efhan.

“We travel so we would appreciate the quicker checkpoints,” said Costa.