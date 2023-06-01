HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning July 1, all commercial projects must submit their building permit applications electronically through the Department of Planning and Permitting’s “ePlans” system.

They said that traditional paper plans that are submitted prior to July 1 will be processed.

And DPP will continue to accept paper plans or civil drawings associated with commercial building permit applications until a phasing process is eventually established.

“The switch to ePlans for all commercial submissions is another piece to the major overhaul of the permitting process to streamline and improve permitting, and also to reach the department’s goal of going paperless,” said Dawn Takeuchi Apuna, DPP director.

In the past year, DPP said it processed 354 commercial applications electronically compared to over 1,600 paper applications.

The switch to electronic filing will mean all residential and commercial applications will be accepted and reviewed through the ePlans system.

“We urge design professionals to visit our website to familiarize themselves with the ePlans process,” added Apuna. “The applicants will save time by avoiding travel to our permit counter and between agencies, and ePlans will also provide better tracking of permit processing.”