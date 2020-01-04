Changes at the Aloha Stadium Swap Meet impact visitors, vendors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some vendors were not able to sell their goods on Saturday they say because of changes at Aloha Stadium.

To sell at the Aloha Stadium, some vendors hire a company to set their tent up for them.

The tent vendors say that they used to be able to set up the tents starting at 4 a.m.

The hours have now been changed to 6 a.m.

Vendors and the people who set up their tents have a lot of questions about these changes.

Because of the changes in the time set up, that delays when the vendor can start selling their merchandise.

Vendors and tent companies say this is their way of life, and these changes impact their income.

A spokesperson for the Aloha Stadium says Centerplate has been working with the tent vendors for several months now with the new rules to conduct business at the swap meet.

