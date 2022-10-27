HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainbow Drive-In will have different opening hours at their Kapahulu location beginning Monday, Oct. 31, throughout November.

“Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, we have been challenged with labor shortages and continue to find it difficult to hire qualified workers,” Rainbow Drive-In said in a statement.

“For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours,” their statement continued. “The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We all did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”

Effective Monday, Oct. 31, their Kapahulu location will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Breakfast items, such as their pancakes and fried rice, will not be available Monday through Thursday.

Anyone who’s interested in working at Rainbow Drive-In may click here and complete their contact sheet. Hiring managers will contact applicants to schedule interviews.

Rainbow Drive-In hopes to resume their regular hours by Thursday, Dec. 1.