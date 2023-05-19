FILE – The new high-security collection box at the Waipahu Post Office appears to face backward, Waipahu, Hawaii, May 19, 2023.

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Changes are coming to a blue post office drop box near you.

The United States Postal Service is making security upgrades to crack down on mail theft, but some residents feel like they have traded convenience for security.

The Waipahu post office collection box has a drive-thru lane, but now a high-security box has been installed and it appears backward.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“When I drove through, the old mailbox, we could pull down the handle and put the mail in. But today, when I came I go, ‘Oh, I can’t put it in!’ So I made a u-turn,” said Waipahu resident Elaine Sato.

The high-security boxes do not have the old pull-down doors to drop mail in — there is a slot that is about a centimeter wide instead.

“So, I think this is a good idea and people can’t put their hand in because I had a hard time actually putting the mail in!” said Sato.

The Postal Service installed a similar box in Kahala that was inaccessible by drive-thru, but that was temporarily replaced with one that is. A Kapahulu resident said the slots are harder to reach into, but had some other ideas for keeping thieves away.

“I think so, because nowadays these people are crazy, you know, they’ll steal anything,” said Kapahulu resident Vivian Young. “It would be nice if there was something in that would slap their hand or grab it, you know? Teach them something!”

Young hopes Kahala’s drive-thru box is there to stay.

“Because it, it’s so much easier! You just go and reach out and,” Young said, “bye!”

Back in Waipahu, Sato said it was confusing, but now she knows better.

“Well, now that I know, I’ll come the correct way, drive the correct way and park my car and then go open it,” said Sato.

The Postal Service said they are working to install 12,000 of the high-security boxes nationwide

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The USPS headquarters said in a statement:

The security and sanctity of the mail is a top priority for the Postal Service. The Postal Service has taken extra security measures to prevent theft from blue collection boxes such as hardening the collection boxes and enhancing collection box key and lock technology. We continually balance security with customer service when determining where to place blue collection boxes.

The Postal Service along with the United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement agency which investigates mail theft and other crimes involving the mail, are highly focused on protecting postal employees and property and ensuring the secure delivery of the nation’s mail and packages.