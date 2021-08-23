10 indoors, 25 outdoors: Large gatherings on Oahu to be restricted, effective Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All large gatherings on Oahu will be scaled back to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors starting Wednesday, Aug. 25; Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi citing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases linked to community spread.

On Monday, the City and County of Honolulu saw 359 new COVID-19 cases, with over 40,000 cases reported on the island since the pandemic began.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi held a news conference in front of Mission Memorial Auditorium just an hour after the Hawaii Department of Health published the latest COVID-19 numbers.

“We’re at a point right now that we never expected to be at,” the mayor said.

Blangiardi went on to say that despite having hope that there was a light at the end of the tunnel, the City continues to see a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases, with hospitals struggling to keep up.

The mayor said the restriction will stay in effect for the next four weeks or 28 days.

Concerts, luaus, athletic events, funerals and weddings will be impacted.

#Covid19 cases are up dramatically, and our healthcare workers are being pushed beyond their limits. Beginning August 25, we will be suspending all large gatherings for 4 weeks. This includes trade shows, conventions, concerts and other live events. — Mayor Rick Blangiardi (@MayorRickHNL) August 23, 2021

Restaurants will be allowed to continue operating at 50% capacity, but will be required to keep groups to 10 or less.