HONOLULU (KHON2) — High School graduation season officially kicks off tomorrow in the next few weeks thousands of Hawaii seniors will receive their diplomas.

But with places like Aloha Stadium condemned, many graduation ceremonies are paired down.

Jacob Sua-Tisdale is one of the thousands of seniors across the state graduating in the coming weeks.

“It’s crazy. It’s this year is gone by so fast,” said Sua-Tisdale. “I’m super excited. Super nervous. But overall really happy to be where I am now.”

Schools with smaller enrollment like Kailua High, have been holding commencement ceremonies on their football fields for years, but larger schools like Campbell and Mililani have always used bigger venues.

With Aloha Stadium condemned and the Neal S. Blaisdell Center currently closed for construction, schools with larger enrollment had to pivot.

“This will actually be our second year using the Stan Sheriff Arena because the Aloha Stadium closed. It caused us to have to make a change to what we’re used to,” explained Fred Murphy, Mililani High School principal. “We’ve been using Aloha Stadium since 1995.”

For schools like Mililani that were used to holding their graduation at Aloha Stadium which could hold up to 50,000 people, the Stan Sheriff is a much smaller venue, able to seat just a fraction of that.

Murphy said around 17,000 people used to show up for their graduation ceremony at the stadium and another 2,000 would show up at the lei area.

“When we shifted over to the Stan Sheriff it’s a lot more intimate,” said Murphy.

Murphy said that means each student is given a certain amount of tickets for crowd control inside the building.

A total of eight high schools will hold their ceremonies at Stan Sheriff Center. Starting with Mililani on Tuesday, May 16.

But just because there are fewer people, doesn’t make it any less special.

The opportunity for a student to walk across the graduation stage and accept their degree in front of their family is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“It’s a big moment for all of us,” Sua-Tisdale said.