HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society’s Wags to Riches is back meaning you can help send a shelter pup from a doghouse to the penthouse.

Participants will compete for a chance to have a VIP night accompanied by a shelter dog at a luxury resort on Maui. So long as you’re willing to fly over to the island, you do not need to be from Maui to participate.

The Maui Humane Society said all proceeds will support their mission of protecting and saving the lives of Maui’s animals.

To win, participants will fundraise on behalf of the Maui Humane Society, and those who fundraise the most money will be announced as winners at noon on April 28. The VIP event will be held by the next day April 29.

Resorts that winners may find themselves at are Four Seasons Resort Maui, Fairmont Kea Lani, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, and the Royal Lahaina Resort.

You can register to be a participant or donate to a participant on the Maui Humane Society’s website.

Another way you can help our furry friends is by becoming a foster.

The Maui Humane Society said they are over capacity with over 110 dogs in their care so right now is the perfect to time to get involved.

No experience is necessary to be a foster and all supplies are provided. Click here for more information.