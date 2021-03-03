Chaminade University names new Associate Dean of School of Nursing and Health Professions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Chaminade University has named Dr. Pamela Smith the new Associate Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions.

Under the position, Smith is set to lead Chaminade’s Community and Public Health program and the planned Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP) program.

“We are pleased to welcome Pamela to our Silverswords ‘ohana,” said Chaminade University President Dr. Lynn Babington. “Her extensive expertise and diverse background will prove invaluable to our students working toward careers in the health care.”

According to the University, Smith brings more than 20 years of nursing, health sciences and administrative experience to the position. Most recently, she served as Chief Nursing Administrator and Chair of the nursing department at Hawaii Pacific University. She also held a number of other positions within the university, including family nurse practitioner coordinator, director of clinical facilities and associate chief nurse administrator.

Smith serves in the Hawaii Medical Reserve Corp to assist with COVID-19 response and vaccine administration. She also serves on statewide committees and task forces with the Hawaii State Center for Nursing.