Chamber of Commerce Hawaii starts Chamber Week virtually

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, January 19, 2021 (Chamber of Commerce Hawaii)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Chamber of Commerce Hawaii started its Chamber Week virtually with a webinar.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The guest speakers for the webinar were Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and U.S. Representative Kai Kahele.



The theme of the webinar was “#4HI Pushing Forward, Together.”

Mayor Mitch Roth was invited. He did not attend as he is still recovering.

Those who attended the webinar shared that their top three concerns were COVID-10 vaccine/herd immunity, tourism/business reopening, and budget shortfalls.

There are other events planned for Chamber Week.