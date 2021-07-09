Chairman Tobias Martyn resigns from HART Board for personal reasons

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) Board on Friday announced that Chairman Tobias Martyn is resigning from the Board for personal reasons.

Hoyt Zia, Vice Chair of the HART Board, released the following statement:

Toby exemplifies what it means to be a selfless, public-minded, dedicated volunteer serving the community. I want to thank Toby for his willingness to serve on, and his leadership of, the HART Board, for his unstinting commitment to the rail, Hawaii’s largest infrastructure project in the history of the state, and for the pleasure it has been to serve with him. – Vice Chair of the HART Board Hoyt Zia

Martyn was appointed to the HART Board in November 2018 and became Board Chair in September 2019. His term was to end in January 2023.

“For the short amount of time I was able to work with Toby, I can see that he is extremely passionate about the project. He has done an excellent job leading the HART Board and I will miss working with him,” Interim Executive Director & CEO Lori Kahikina, P.E., said in a statement.

The Board will discuss the process for choosing a new appointee at their next meeting on July 30.