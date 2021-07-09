Ceremony marks 100th anniversary of Hawaiian Homes Commission Act

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday, July 9, 2021 marked the 100th anniversary of the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

Passed in 1921, the law set aside 200,000 acres of land across the state for Native Hawaiians.

U.S. Reps. Kai Kahele and Ed Case marked the anniversary with a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The pair paid homage to Prince Jona Kuhio Kalanianaole, who ushered the Act in through Congress.

“I’m honored to continue the work of Prince Kuhio, who fought tirelessly to strengthen his beloved people and perpetuate the Hawaiian culture. Today in Washington 100 years later, we celebrate the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act with reverence.“ Rep. Kai Kahele

The pair acknowledged that more must be done to fulfill the Act’s promise to Native Hawaiians.

Rep. Kahele noted that while the act supplies nearly 10,000 with housing, thousands more have died while waiting for a homestead lot and 28,000 are still on the waiting list.