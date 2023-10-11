HONOLULU (KHON2) — A special ceremony was held at the Honouliuli National Historic Site on Wednesday, Oct. 11 to showcase a new plaque dedicated to the site’s historical significance.

The Plaque Dedication Ceremony marked a significant moment in the preservation and celebration of the site formerly known as the Honouliuli Internment Camp.

On the plaque, historical information about the internment camp, provides an insight to visitors into its past.

“The things in our history that we’re not proud of — but it’s a reminder that when we make decisions based on hate, when we make decisions based out of fear, out of prejudice, there are grave consequences.” Sylvia Luke, Lt. Gov. of Hawaii

Honouliuli stands as the largest and longest-used World War II incarceration site in Hawaii. It was opened by the United States military 15 months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

The internment camp housed about 400 internees and 4,000 of prisoner of war.

The iconic rock wall at the historic site is also undergoing weeks long comprehensive restoration.

The wall is considered a key identifier in the history of the camp’s location.