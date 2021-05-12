Central Pacific Bank Foundation, Hawaii legends pledge $225,000 to fund 2021 public school spring sports

File – A $225,000 check from the Central Pacific Bank Foundation and Hawaii sports legends to fund the 2021 spring sports season for public schools in Hawaii, May 12, 2021, Honolulu, Hawaii. (Central Pacific Bank Foundation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Student-athletes, parents and fans do not want to see another year go by without Hawaii prep sports.

Some big players stepped up to fund Hawaii public school’s 2021 spring sports season on Wednesday, May 12.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

The Central Pacific Bank Foundation (CPBF) pledged $100,000, while Marcus Mariota, Shane Victorino, Deforest Buckner and the Wally Yonamine and Freeman foundations each pitched in $25,000 for a total amount of $225,000.

CPBF says $250,000 will go toward paying for safety supplies, security, transportation and game officials. CPBF is working with local organizations to raise the last $25,000 needed to meet the $250,000 goal.

“It’s very important for me to play this year, because I want to make a lot of memories with my team that I missed out on last year,” said Kaimuki senior Kaipo Chun, “and I just want to have this time to spend with the guys who I spent four years with one last time.”

“Sports is one of the best classrooms there is. I mean, there’s no question that academics are important but sports teaches you so many things that you don’t learn in the classroom, whether it’s hard work, perseverance, teamwork, diligence, accountability.” Keith Amemiya, Central Pacific Bank Foundation executive director

Amemiya says the money raised will help bring back seven spring sports, including softball, baseball and track and field.