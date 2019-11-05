Central Maui Regional Sports Complex – Fields 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 closed due to Tropical Fire Ants

The Central Maui Regional Sports Complex, Fields 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13, are closed until further notice due to health and safety concerns regarding tropical fire ants found in these fields at the complex, according to the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation.

The Department is treating the affected areas and plan to reassess conditions at the end of the week. To clarify, the tropical fire ants are different from the invasive Little Fire Ant, which have not been found in the complex.

An email notifying permit holders for the complex has already been sent by the Department’s Permit Office on the closure of the fields. The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause the community.