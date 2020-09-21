Long-awaited Centennial Park beautification now available to the public

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A vacant lot that was once an eye sore in Waikiki is looking a lot nicer. Centennial Park got a major makeover by Honolulu city officials and the Rotary Club with the addition of new trees, plants and even a walkway.

In July of 2019, the Rotary Club says it began working towards their vision of “an oasis of tropical beauty” on the corner of Seaside Avenue and Aloha Drive. The project raised more than $550,000 to beautify the city property without spending taxpayer dollars.





Courtesy: City and County of Honolulu / Rotary Club of Honolulu

Among the vegetation planted was Pohinahina, Ti plants and Queen Emma spider lilies.

For more information about the project, click here.

