HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new park is now open on Oahu.

What was once an empty space off Royal Hawaiian Avenue in Waikiki is now Centennial Park.

The effort to transform the spot was spearheaded by the Rotary club of honolulu with the help of more than $1.5 million in donations as well as 4,000 hours of volunteer work.

The park is open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.