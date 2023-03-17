HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you know that Kaneohe Marine Base provides events throughout the year that invites the public to participate in?

March 17 is the St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run and Block Party.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

So, to find out more about this, KHON2 News met with one of the guys who put it all together.

“Right now, we have the fun run going on that’s also going to have a leprechaun chase and that’s going to lead into our block party later on tonight,” says Conor Hannum, athletics director of Kaneohe Bay Semper Fit Centers.

“Food, beverages. The food provided by the Robert Irvine Foundation. So, it’s just a great event for the community,” said Hannum.

So, this is just one but what are some of the other events that take place that invites the public?

“Throughout the rest of the year, we have our CO race series, a part of Semper Fit, and we put on races that are open to the public,” said Hannum.

“People can come on base. “Family fun runs, challenging runs, unique runs that people don’t usually get elsewhere, along the active flight line at sunset or under the full moon,” explained Hannum. “So, something for everybody.”

“Well, not only here at the marine base, but it’s St. Patrick’s Day. So, I’ve got my friends here,” says Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine.

Irvine said he and his crew are providing meals for about 1,200 people participating.

So, what are you what are you preparing?

“So, this is a corned beef and cabbage — my way. Not a traditional way,” said Chef Irvine.

“Look at this. This is very special. Being braised for 24 hours. Look at that. We got bangers on mash. We don’t mess about here, this is the Marine Corps,” explained Irvine as he cooked. “And normally potatoes in Irish are with cabbage. We’ve done it with leeks.”

“So, I’m opening the store tomorrow, the Marine Exchange very excited because I travel the globe 150 days a year with our military across all branches,” says Chef Irvine.

The St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run and Block Party will take place until 10:30 p.m. But Irvine said there will be a grand reopening at the Marine Corps Exchange tomorrow.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

For all the information, click here.