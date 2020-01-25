Celebrations for Chinese New Year honor Year of the Rat on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The celebration for the Year of the Rat continues in Chinatown on Oahu.

The Chinese New Year festivities started at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Maunakea Marketplace. The event ends at 1 p.m.

Pageant royalty kicked off the first of what will be monthly cultural celebrations at Maunakea Marketplace.

The community hopes the Year of the Rat will ease the challenges of the next decade.

Last weekend there were Chinese New Year celebrations at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.

Gung Hee Fat Choy and Xie Niven Kwaile!