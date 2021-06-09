Celebration planned for Anahulu Stream Bridge’s 100th anniversary

HONOLULU (HON2) — The North Shore Chamber of Commerce has planned a celebration to honor the 100th anniversary of the completion of the Anahulu Stream Bridge in Hale’iwa on Friday, June 18.

The Honolulu City Council and the offices of Gov. David Ige and Mayor Rick Blangiardi will present a proclamation and certificates as part of the celebration.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Other events such as walking tours, an interpretative signage project and an Anahulu Stream Bridge art contest for local school students will be announced at a later date.

The Anahulu Stream Bridge was completed on June 18, 1921.

Click here for a list of Hale’iwa events to celebrate the beloved “Rainbow Bridge.”