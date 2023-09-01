HONOLULU (KHON2) — He was a visionary leader who guided the Honolulu Police Department at a critical time. That is how former Chief Lee Donohue is being remembered, as loved ones celebrated his life.

Law enforcement officers and other first responders honored Donohue with a passing review at his funeral, a service that was attended by several dignitaries. He led the department from 1998 to 2004 and was remembered for a list of accomplishments.

“Replaced the department’s outdated radio system, expanded community policing, acquired bullet proof vests,” said William Oku, Donohue’s hanai son.

He also required all police vehicles to have AED’s.

“The AED mandate not only proved valuable but was instrumental in resuscitating the chief back to life during a training incident at the Honolulu Police Academy,” said Oku.

Donohue died on July 9 at the age of 80. He spent half of his life serving HPD. Even after retirement, he continued to help the community, serving on different boards and commissions, and as a city council member.

Those who knew him well also remembered him as a man who loved to joke around.

“He told me ‘Junior when I die I don’t wanna be put in a coffin, you put me sitting up in a chair with my sunglasses on and you stand behind me with strings on my hands,'” said his son Lee Donohue Jr.

Donohue was honored with a final salute and a procession passing by HPD headquarters. He leaves behind a wife, three kids, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.