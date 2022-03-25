HONOLULU (KHON2) — On March 26, 1871, Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole was born on Kauai as the grandson to the island’s last ruling chief. Every year on his birthday, Hawaii celebrates the life and memory of Prince Kūhiō who had many accomplishments in service of his people.

State and county governments are observing the state holiday on Friday.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

By the age of 13, Kūhiō was declared a royal prince by his uncle and adopted guardian King David Kalākaua. After the king died, his sister Liliuʻokalani ascended the throne and became Queen. Prince Kūhiō was next in line for succession but never had the chance to continue the dynasty after the Queen’s sovereignty was illegally overthrown.

Following the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom Government in 1893, Prince Kūhiō joined the revolutionaries to reinstate the monarchy, but the revolution was unsuccessful. Prince Kūhiō was arrested, charged with treason and imprisoned for a year.

Queen Lili‘uokalani agreed to sign a formal abdication of her throne in exchange for the pardon of her supporters who led the revolt, resulting in Prince Kūhiō’s release. He then got married, and together with his wife, left the islands on a self-imposed exile. They traveled through Europe and to Africa before returning to Hawaii under political persuasion.

Prince Kūhiō became a U.S. Congressman who served 10 consecutive terms until he died in 1922.

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole

Over his tenure, the royal representative is credited for major accomplishments, including a $27 million appropriation for dredging and construction of Pearl Harbor, the establishment of the Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse, the establishing of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, Kilauea National Park, and the building of a hospital at the Kalaupapa Settlement.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

As a statesman, Prince Kūhiō also shaped the foundation for Hawaii’s modern government structure by instituting the county system and sponsoring the first bill for Hawaii‘s statehood in 1919.