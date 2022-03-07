HONOLULU (KHON2) — Vivia by Ho’okele Home Care reimagines the way you care for loved ones who wish to age in place at home.

“People who are mostly independent and might need some help with certain tasks such as the vacuum cleaner has become a little too heavy to handle or emptying the trash maybe difficult. So a Vivia assistant can come in and perform just those few tasks and then leave,” says Tanya Fernandes, Vivia by Ho’okele Home Care CEO.

Vivia also allows adults kids caring for their parents to continue working.

“So we’re going in and doing the meals, the medication reminders, so that the adult children can continue to work throughout the day and just really come home on maybe the weekends to check in on their parents,” says Fernandes.

You pay for the specific services needed versus a block of time that most home care providers require.

“Seniors they don’t need 4 hours, nor do they want it. They find having someone there can be intrusive. We’re really there to perform the task that’s needed and then we’re out,” says Fernandes.

Vivia also aims to build trust and consistency.

“Because we’re sending the same one or two people into each visit, that has allowed both our caregiver and client to build trusting relationships and meaningful relationships. So the social engagement has really improved. The trust between client and caregiver has improved,” says Fernandes.

For new caregivers, help is just a phone call away.

“A lot of times people are just calling because they know they need help but don’t know exactly what kind of help they need. So what we do for them is really just talk to them what’s going on at home. What are they experiencing, what do they think they need. Then we figure out based on that as well budget, what kind of services would be a good fit for them,” says Fernandes.

For more information on Vivia by Ho’okele Home Care, view https://viviacares.com/