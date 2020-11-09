Celebrating Our Kupuna: Vivian Ichiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Vivian Ichiki who just turned 94-years-old.

Vivian was born in Lahaina and is an active member of the Lahaina-Honolua Senior Citizens Club where she performs and dances hula at various shows around the island.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

