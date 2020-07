HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Vincente Gamayon.

He enjoys being around family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Vincente also likes to play ukulele with family and friends at gatherings.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.