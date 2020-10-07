Celebrating Our Kupuna: Veneranda B. Cabico

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Veneranda B. Cabico who just turned 100.

She is a retired coffee farmer and hotel worker from the old Hilton HoteL. Veneranda is from Hawaii Island we’re told she loves to watch wrestling.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

