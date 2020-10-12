Celebrating Our Kupuna: Sumie Takeguchi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Sumie Takeguchi.

Sumie Takeguchi was a part of the first class to graduate from Honokaa High School.

She married Takashi Takeguchi and had three sons and one daughter.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

