Celebrating Our Kupuna: Sumi Yasui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Sumi Yasui who just turned 105-years-old.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
She was born back in 1915 at the Waialua Camp Mill number 9. Sumi and her late husband Freddie have 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.
Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Lawmakers accuse Trump of preventing peaceful transition of power
- Food 2Go: Paco’s Tacos
- Wahiawa Lions Club to celebrate Veteran’s Day
- Restaurant Week Hawaii: Little Joe’s Steakhouse
- Celebrating Our Kupuna: Shigeru Awakuni