Celebrating Our Kupuna: Sumi Yasui

Celebrating Our Kupuna
Posted: / Updated:

Celebrating Our Kupuna Submission Form

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Sumi Yasui who just turned 105-years-old.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

She was born back in 1915 at the Waialua Camp Mill number 9. Sumi and her late husband Freddie have 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories