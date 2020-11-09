Celebrating Our Kupuna: Sumi Yasui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Sumi Yasui who just turned 105-years-old.

She was born back in 1915 at the Waialua Camp Mill number 9. Sumi and her late husband Freddie have 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

