HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Shoichi Fukaura.

He celebrated his 93rd birthday last month.

Shoichi still lives in the house that he was born in on his macadamia nut farm in Pa’auilo on Hawaii Island.

He is a retired carpenter and can still be found very active around the farm.

