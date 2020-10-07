Celebrating Our Kupuna: Sarah Pacheco

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Sarah K. Pacheco who just turned 91.

She’s retired from the Federal Fire Department and keeps fit by walking over 10,000 steps in her Kahaluu neighborhood every day.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

