HONOLULU (KHON2) — HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Russell Boyer.

Russell loves eating out and lived in Japan for quite some time before moving to Hawaii.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.

“Celebrating Our Kupuna” airs every Monday at 7:25 a.m. on Wake Up 2day.