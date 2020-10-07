Celebrating Our Kupuna: Remy Aquino

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Remy Aquino who just turned 96.

She raised nine children with her late husband Joe. These days, she enjoys playing the piano and catching up with her family.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

