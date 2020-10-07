HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Pedro Magallones who just turned 90.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
Pedro enjoys bowling, raising chickens, and traveling to Las Vegas. He has 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.
Don’t forget if you’d like to recognize a loved one just click here.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Fishing for Hope: Massive Kauai mural aims to spread mental health awareness
- Light to moderate trade winds to continue across the state
- Celebrating Our Kupuna: Nobu Asai
- Celebrating Our Kupuna: Sarah Pacheco
- Celebrating Our Kupuna: Pedro Magallones