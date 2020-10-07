Celebrating Our Kupuna: Pedro Magallones

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We want to recognize a special Kupuna named Pedro Magallones who just turned 90.

Pedro enjoys bowling, raising chickens, and traveling to Las Vegas. He has 5 children, 12 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Happy birthday from your ohana and from all of us here at Wake Up 2day.

